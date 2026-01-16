Johnson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

The 23-year-old winger had managed just one point, a goal, over the prior 11 games, but Johnson made an impact Thursday by feeding Zach Werenski in the second period for Columbus' third goal before wrapping up the scoring himself midway through the third. Johnson's power-play point was his first of the season, and after a rough beginning to the campaign under former coach Dean Evason, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft seems to be getting more opportunities under Rick Bowness, skating on the top PP unit in each of the last two games.