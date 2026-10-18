Johnson scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 1-0 overtime win over the Rangers.

Johnson has scored in three consecutive games, bringing his season total to a team-leading four goals, and he's cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his six appearances to date. The 24-year-old winger is enjoying an excellent start to the season, and while this scoring pace is unsustainable, his numbers and overall involvement on offense have been encouraging for fantasy managers. Set in the first line on both even-strength and power-play situations, Johnson should continue to have ample opportunities to keep scoring.