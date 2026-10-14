Johnson scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Panthers.

Johnson opened the scoring at 14:11 of the first period, though the Panthers would dominate in the middle frame to run away with the game. This was Johnson's third goal and fourth point of the campaign, and he's added 14 shots on net, three blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over five appearances. He's in a top-line role and should be a decent source of offense as he looks to bounce back from last year's 22-point disappointment.