Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Earns two points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
Johnson set up Denton Mateychuk in the first period before scoring a goal of his own in the second. There was a little life in Johnson's offense in January -- he earned seven points with 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 15 outings for the month. He's up to six goals, 18 points, 82 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 53 contests overall, mainly in a middle-six role.
