Olivier scored a goal, added four PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

This was Olivier's fourth game back after missing a month due to an upper-body injury. He's resumed his usual checking role on the third line, compiling 21 hits over those four contests. The depth scoring isn't likely to be consistent, but he'll have some appeal in deep fantasy formats. Olivier is at four goals, 10 points, 34 shots on net, 92 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-4 rating across 27 appearances this season.