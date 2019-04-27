Blue Jackets' Ryan Dzingel: Scratched from Saturday's game

Dzingel isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Game 2 in Boston, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

No injury has been mentioned in relation to Dzingel's absence, suggesting that coach John Tortorella is simply making him a healthy scratch. The trade deadline acquisition from Ottawa hasn't been earning much run in the playoffs, skating no more than 13:03 in any playoff game so far despite scoring 26 goals and 56 points in the regular season. Alexander Wennberg is taking over Dzingel's usual spot on the second line.