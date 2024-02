Saad scored an empty-net goal on his lone shot during Thursday's 6-3 win over Edmonton.

Empty net or not, that goal snapped a seven-game stretch without a point for Saad. While this season's 16.1 shooting percentage is above his career average, his lack of shots is concerning. This is only the third time in his career he's averaged less than 2.02 shots per game. In his last 20 games, he's averaging just 1.2 shots per tilt and has been held without a single shot six times.