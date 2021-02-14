Barbashev scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Barbashev set up Zach Sanford for the Blues' second goal in the first period. In the second, Barbashev tallied to restore a one-goal advantage for the Blues. While the game was back and forth throughout, the Russian forward has clicked on the first line with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron over the last couple of games. Barbashev has four points in his last three outings and six points through 15 appearances overall.