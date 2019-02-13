Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Fills stat sheet
Barbashev scored two goals -- one shorthanded -- and added an assist in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Devils.
The Blues' fourth line accounted for two goals in the blowout win, and Barbashev had a hand in both while tacking on a his second goal of the game on the penalty kill. Barbashev now has a career-high eight goals and 18 points through 53 games. Although this is an impressive performance, his production is too inconsistent for use in season-long fantasy leagues.
