Hofer made 30 saves in a 6-3 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Juraj Slafkovsky beat him on the power play early in the first to tied the game 1-1. And Brandon Gallagher scored on a bang-bang play from the slot to cut the game to 3-2. Nick Suzuki deflected a Cole Caufield shot from the blue line at 18:32 of the third for the 6-3 final. Hofer has settled down after allowing six goals in his first game, and he has won two straight with just three goals allowed. Jordan Binnington has gotten off to a strong start, but Hofer will be there for your fantasy roster when -- not if -- Binnington misses time.