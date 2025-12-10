Bjugstad (upper body) will be out of action for the next five days, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports Wednesday, which means he will be out for the Blues' next three games.

Bjugstad was injured against Boston on Tuesday and will now be facing about a week out of the lineup. In Bjugstad's stead, the team signed Robby Fabbri to a two-way contract and will insert him into the lineup versus the Predators on Thursday. For his part, Bjugstad has struggled offensively this year with just five points in 25 appearances. Don't be surprised to see Bjugstad land on injured reserve, given his recovery timeline.