Blues' Patrick Maroon: Chips in apple
Maroon registered a power-play assist and six hits in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks in Game 3.
Maroon is up to six points in 16 playoff contests, adding 39 hits and 23 shots on goal. Entering Wednesday's game, he only average 13:00 per game while skating on the third line, but he has seen 1:21 per game on the man advantage as well.
