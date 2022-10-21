Buchnevich (undisclosed) is back at practice Friday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Buchnevich missed Wednesday's overtime win over the Kraken after scoring once and adding an assist in the Blues' opener Saturday. The first-line winger will rejoin Vladimir Tarasenko and Robert Thomas upon his return to the lineup, with the next possibility coming when the Blues face Edmonton on Saturday. Consider him day-to-day at this time.