Broberg logged an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Broberg missed one game due to a concussion earlier in January. His offense took some time to come around, as he snapped a six-game point drought with his helper Thursday on a Jordan Kyrou goal. For the season, Broberg has 16 points, 68 shots on net, 77 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 54 outings, mainly in a top-four role with ice time in all situations.