Thomas (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Vancouver, but he is making progress in his recovery, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports Wednesday.

Thomas has missed St. Louis' past two games because of his injury. He has a goal and six points in eight appearances in 2025-26. When Thomas is ready to return, he'll likely serve on the Blues' top line and first power-play unit. His return would probably push Pius Suter out of the top six.