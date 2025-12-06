Thomas (undisclosed) will be in the lineup in Ottawa on Saturday. per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Thomas played limited minutes Thursday in a 5-2 loss in Boston. Thomas was averaging 18:55 of ice time, heading into Thursday's tilt, but managed to play only 14:28. He will play between Jake Neighbours and Pavel Buchnevich on the top line, as well as seeing first line power-play time. Thomas has four goals and 13 assists in 24 games this season.