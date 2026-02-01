Thomas underwent a minor leg procedure Friday and is expected to play in the Blues' first game after the Olympic break, which is Feb. 26 versus the Kraken, Alex Ferrario of 101 ESPN St. Louis reports.

Thomas' operation will shut down the possibility that he'll return prior to the Olympics, which was viewed as a potentiality as recently as Friday. Instead, he'll rest and recoup for the next four weeks before being expected for a full return for the last stretch of the season. Thomas remains on injured reserve.