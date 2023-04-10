Bertuzzi collected three assists in a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.
Bertuzzi's been kept off the scoresheet just once over his last six outings, recording two goals and eight points in that stretch. This is the second time Bertuzzi has gotten at least three points in a single game in 2022-23, and the first time he's supplied three assists. He's up to seven goals and 28 points in 48 appearances this season.
