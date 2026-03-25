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Bertuzzi scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Both points came in the first period as Chicago built up an early 3-1 lead. Bertuzzi's tally was his 29th of the season, one short of the career high he set in 2021-22 with Detroit, and through 12 games in March he's delivered three goals and eight points.

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