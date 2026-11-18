Bertuzzi (upper body) had two goals and an assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Bertuzzi's first goal, which came on the power play, stood as the winner. He redirected a point shot past Sergei Bobrovsky at the mid-point of the third period to put the Blackhawks up 4-2. Bertuzzi's second came three minutes later for the 6-3 final. He now has three goals and one assist in his last two games (six shots) after going 12 games without a snipe (two assists; 11 shots). Bertuzzi's five goals, five assists, 10 hits and 22 shots are a major disappointment after the forward put up 32 goals, 26 assists, 11 power-play goals and 164 shots. Tuesday's PPG was his first this season.