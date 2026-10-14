Bertuzzi tallied a goal, picked up an assist and put three shots on net in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Bertuzzi posted his first multi-point night of the new season Tuesday, as he had the secondary helper on Teuvo Teravainen's opening goal before later finding the back of an empty net himself to solidify the 5-3 win. Overall, the 31-year-old Bertuzzi is up to two goals, four points, a plus-1 rating, 10 PIM, eight shots on net and five hits across seven outings. Fresh off a 58-point campaign across 79 regular-season games in 2025-26, the veteran winger is expected to handle a top-six role and power-play time once again in 2026-27, which positions him well to challenge for a similar point total. He's a solid streaming option in category-based fantasy leagues.