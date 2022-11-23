Wideman had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit, three blocked shots and a five-minute major over 14:01 of ice time in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Sabres.

Wideman played like someone who was a healthy scratch the previous six games. His roster spot was the casualty as Montreal's injured blueliners returned to action. First it was Joel Edmundson then Mike Matheson. The Canadiens are still relatively young on defense but went with a veteran majority Tuesday with Johnny Kovacevic and Arber Xhekaj taking a seat.