Blueger (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Predators, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Blueger will miss a second game while dealing with his second injury of the young season. The 31-year-old's absence will allow Nils Aman to be in the lineup in a fourth-line role. Blueger's next chance to play is Saturday at home versus the Canadiens, which is the first half of a back-to-back that concludes Sunday against the Oilers.