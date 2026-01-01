Protas scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Protas closed out 2025 with three multi-point efforts over his last four games. He has five goals and five assists over his last seven outings and has gotten back to the high-quality even-strength play that made him a breakout player in 2024-25. He's at 15 goals, 30 points, 86 shots on net and a plus-22 rating across 40 appearances through Wednesday's action.