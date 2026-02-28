default-cbs-image
Protas notched two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Both helpers came in the second period on tallies by Pierre-Luc Dubois, as the Capitals' second line broke open a scoreless tie, Protas has found his groove over the last month, and in the last six games dating back to Jan. 31 he's erupted for two goals and eight points.

