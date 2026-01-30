Capitals' Dylan Strome: Extends productive stretch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strome recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Strome went pointless in the 5-1 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday, but that was one of the two games in which he hasn't been able to crack the scoresheet in his last 10. During that productive stretch, Strome has tallied 11 points (five goals, six assists), 27 shots and six blocked shots despite a minus-3 rating.
More News
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Nets power-play tally•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: In on all three goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three-game point streak•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Scores goal vs. Chicago•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Nets power-play marker•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Three points in Monday's loss•