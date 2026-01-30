Strome recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Strome went pointless in the 5-1 loss to the Kraken on Tuesday, but that was one of the two games in which he hasn't been able to crack the scoresheet in his last 10. During that productive stretch, Strome has tallied 11 points (five goals, six assists), 27 shots and six blocked shots despite a minus-3 rating.