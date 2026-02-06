Capitals' Dylan Strome: Five points in last five games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Strome put up two assists in a 4-2 win over the Predators on Thursday.
Strome has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last five games (nine shots), and he has 14 points, including six goals, in his last 14 games (33 shots). And now that Pierre-Luc Dubois has returned after missing 47 games, Strome should feel the relief of having another big body down the middle.
