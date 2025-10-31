default-cbs-image
Strome (lower body) is practicing in a regular jersey Friday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Strome could return to the lineup Friday against the Islanders after missing Tuesday's tilt in Dallas. Should he return, Strome will center Alex Ovechkin and Ryan Leonard on the top line. Strome leads the Capitals with 10 points in nine games this season.

