Samsonov stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Samsonov was pulled from his last start after allowing four goals on 19 shots, so this was an impressive bounce-back performance against the second-highest scoring offense in the league. With Washington having clinched a playoff spot, Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek have essentially split time in net down the stretch. Following Monday's victory, Samsonov boasts a 4-1 record since the start of April.