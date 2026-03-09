Thompson will protect the home net against Calgary on Monday, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Despite allowing just five goals on 52 shots, Thompson has gone 0-2-0 in his last two outings. He has a 21-18-4 record this campaign with two shutouts, a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 43 appearances. Calgary sits 32nd in the league this season with only 2.47 goals per game.