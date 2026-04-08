Capitals' Logan Thompson: Between pipes versus Leafs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will tend the twine for Wednesday's road clash with Toronto, Capitals radio play-by-play announcer John Walton reports.
Thompson has given up four or more goals in four of his last five outings while still posting a 4-1-0 record. With one more back-to-back on the schedule, the 29-year-old netminder and Charlie Lindgren figure to split the Saturday and Sunday set with the Penguins.
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