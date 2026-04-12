Thompson will get the start in net Sunday against the Penguins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson will make his second start in as many days while Charlie Lindgren (upper body) continues to battle an injury that will prevent the latter from suiting up Sunday. Thompson's first time starting both ends of a back-to-back this season comes in a must-win game for the Capitals to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. On the season, the 29-year-old holds a 30-21-6 record, 2.48 GAA and .910 save percentage.