Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will get the start in net Sunday against the Penguins, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Thompson will make his second start in as many days while Charlie Lindgren (upper body) continues to battle an injury that will prevent the latter from suiting up Sunday. Thompson's first time starting both ends of a back-to-back this season comes in a must-win game for the Capitals to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. On the season, the 29-year-old holds a 30-21-6 record, 2.48 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Secures win No. 30•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Posts 21-save shutout•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Between pipes versus Leafs•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Shines in Saturday's win•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: First off ice Saturday•