Thompson will guard the home net in Friday's clash against the Panthers, per Sammi Silber of The District Standard.

Thompson stopped his skid of three appearances without a win during Wednesday's 7-3 blowout win over the Flyers. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has posted an 8-6-0 record, a 3.39 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 16 appearances this season. His performance level across the 2026-27 campaign has been far from his best, but Thompson still firmly holds the No. 1 job between the pipes for Washington and appears to be trending in the right direction. However, he'll face a tough test Friday against the Panthers, who rank 13th in the NHL with 3.24 goals per game this season.