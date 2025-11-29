Capitals' Logan Thompson: Game sharpening back into focus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson made 20 saves Friday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.
Thompson has sharpened his focus with just three goals allowed in his last two games. This comes after going 1-2-1 with 15 goals allowed in his previous four contests. He allowed four or more goals in three of those four games. Hopefully Thompson is back on his previous strong pace -- prior to that four-game scuffle, he had gone 7-4-0 in 11 starts in which he had allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of those contests.
More News
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Set to face Toronto•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Sharp in Monday's win•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: First goalie off Monday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Struggles badly vs. Tampa Bay•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Starting Saturday•
-
Capitals' Logan Thompson: Back in win column Wednesday•