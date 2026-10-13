Thompson will guard the home goal in Tuesday's clash against the Hurricanes, per Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.

Thompson will look to bounce back after his worst start of the season Sunday, where he yielded five goals in his lone loss of the year. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder has a 3-1-0 record, a 2.77 GAA and a .902 save percentage across four appearances to begin the new season. He'll get his second start of the season against the Hurricanes on Tuesday after stopping 31 shots against them in a 5-2 victory Oct. 2. He's a strong start in all fantasy formats moving forward.