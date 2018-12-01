Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Second career hat trick
Backstrom scored three goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
His power-play goal midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner, but Backstrom didn't complete his second career hat trick until Alex Ovechkin set him up for an empty-netter with 23 seconds left in the game. Backstrom posted seven goals and 19 points in 15 games over the last month, recording more multi-point efforts (four) than nights he was held off the scoresheet (three).
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sets up three goals•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Tallies game-winner•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Notches helper Monday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Snaps three-game slump•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Accumulates three helpers•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Dishes out pair of helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...