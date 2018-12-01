Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Second career hat trick

Backstrom scored three goals and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

His power-play goal midway through the third period proved to be the game-winner, but Backstrom didn't complete his second career hat trick until Alex Ovechkin set him up for an empty-netter with 23 seconds left in the game. Backstrom posted seven goals and 19 points in 15 games over the last month, recording more multi-point efforts (four) than nights he was held off the scoresheet (three).