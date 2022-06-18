Backstrom underwent resurfacing surgery on his left hip Friday. There is currently no timetable for his return.

Backstrom will reportedly face a "lengthy" recovery and it's unclear when the team will have a better idea of his return timeline. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff notes that former Duck, Ryan Kesler, underwent this surgery in 2019 and never returned to the NHL. Backstrom missed the first 28 games of the 2021-22 campaign with a hip injury and was limited to 47 appearances all season. The 34-year-old tallied 31 points while averaging 17:29 of ice time.