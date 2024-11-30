Wilson tallied two goals, three shots and seven hits during Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Wilson netted the tying goal late in the third after notching a power-play goal earlier in the game. The 30-year-old winger has posted two goals and six points over his last five games en route to 19 points in 23 games to start the 2024-25 season. Wilson continues to click well on a potent second line with Connor McMichael and Pierre-Luc Dubois and is on pace for new career highs if he can maintain his production moving forward.