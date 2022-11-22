Ritchie logged an assist and four hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Ritchie's picked up two assists in the last three games, though those have been over a span of eight days due to the Coyotes' light schedule of late. The winger saw a season-low 10:45 of ice time in this contest, and he's been in the bottom six lately, though a role on the top power-play unit has kept him useful for fantasy purposes. Ritchie has 10 points (six on the power play), 23 shots on net, 38 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating in 17 appearances.