Murphy was tendered a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports. As a result, Arizona gets to retain exclusive negotiating rights with the pending restricted free agent.

Murphy defied the odds by signing a contract (originally with the Predators) as an undrafted free agent in September of 2015. He was packaged in a four-player trade to Arizona last February, proceeding to add three points and a plus-5 rating over eight games. Given that the defenseman is just getting started on his NHL career, it would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach with him in fantasy games.