Coyotes' Trevor Murphy: Gets qualifying offer
Murphy was tendered a qualifying offer from the Coyotes on Monday, NHL.com reports. As a result, Arizona gets to retain exclusive negotiating rights with the pending restricted free agent.
Murphy defied the odds by signing a contract (originally with the Predators) as an undrafted free agent in September of 2015. He was packaged in a four-player trade to Arizona last February, proceeding to add three points and a plus-5 rating over eight games. Given that the defenseman is just getting started on his NHL career, it would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach with him in fantasy games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...