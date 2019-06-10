Trevor Murphy: Headed for KHL
Murphy inked a two-year contract with Kunlun Red Star (KHL) on Friday.
Murphy was shipped from Arizona to Anaheim during the season, but was unable to break into the NHL with either team. Instead the blueliner appeared in 64 AHL games with Tucson and San Diego in which he recorded eight goals, 23 assists and 74 PIM. With no clear path to the NHL, the 23-year-old will look to jump-start his career in the KHL.
