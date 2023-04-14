Soderstrom notched an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Soderstrom picked up three helpers over the last six games of the season. The 22-year-old defenseman could link up with AHL Tucson now that the Coyotes' season is over. He did alright with nine helpers in 30 outings at the NHL level this season, but he's yet to take on much more than a bottom-four role in his 50 games of experience over the last three years.