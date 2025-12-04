Soderstrom was called up from AHL Providence on Thursday, per Scott McLaughlin of WEEI.

The Bruins were down to five healthy defensemen after Michael Callahan suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday. Soderstrom will likely see third-pairing minutes if Callahan is unable to go, alongside Mason Loheri. Soderstrom, who was selected 11th overall in 2019 by Arizona, had one goal and nine points in 18 AHL appearances before his recall.