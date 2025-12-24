default-cbs-image
Soderstrom was reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports.

Soderstrom was scratched Tuesday versus the Canadiens after five straight games in the lineup. Without a clear path to the lineup now that Vladislav Kolyachonok is with the Bruins, Soderstrom should get more consistent playing time with Providence after the AHL's holiday break.

