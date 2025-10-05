default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Soderstrom was assigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.

Soderstrom had nine goals and 37 points across 49 regular-season games for Brynas IF of the SHL in 2024-25. The 24-year-old blueliner could be among the top call-up options for Boston during the 2025-26 campaign.

More News