Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: Sent to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom was assigned to AHL Providence on Sunday.
Soderstrom had nine goals and 37 points across 49 regular-season games for Brynas IF of the SHL in 2024-25. The 24-year-old blueliner could be among the top call-up options for Boston during the 2025-26 campaign.
