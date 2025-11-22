Soderstrom posted two assists in AHL Providence's 3-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Soderstrom is up to seven helpers in 13 AHL games this season. The 24-year-old is back in North America on a one-year contract, but he's yet to get a call-up to the Bruins. Soderstrom wasn't able to solidify an NHL job with the Coyotes over parts of four seasons before spending last year in his native Sweden. He's apparently buried on the depth chart, as both Jonathan Aspirot and Michael Callahan have been called up before Soderstrom to help replenish Boston's blue-line depth.