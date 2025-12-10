Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: First point of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderstrom logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.
The helper was Soderstrom's first point in three appearances for the Bruins this year. He's added a plus-3 rating, two shots on net and three blocked shots. The 24-year-old should play regularly until at least one of Charlie McAvoy (face), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body) or Jordan Harris (ankle) returns to action. Soderstrom should still be expected to see most of his ice time with AHL Providence this year unless the Bruins' injury woes get worse.
More News
-
Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: Recalled from AHL•
-
Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: Nabs two helpers in win•
-
Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: Sent to AHL•
-
Bruins' Victor Soderstrom: Inks one-year contract•
-
Blackhawks' Victor Soderstrom: From Windy City to Beantown•
-
Blackhawks' Victor Soderstrom: Traded to Chicago•