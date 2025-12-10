Soderstrom logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

The helper was Soderstrom's first point in three appearances for the Bruins this year. He's added a plus-3 rating, two shots on net and three blocked shots. The 24-year-old should play regularly until at least one of Charlie McAvoy (face), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body) or Jordan Harris (ankle) returns to action. Soderstrom should still be expected to see most of his ice time with AHL Providence this year unless the Bruins' injury woes get worse.