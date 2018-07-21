Daniel Catenacci: Will play in Austria

Catenacci signed a contract with HCB Bolzano of the Austrian Hockey League.

A versatile skater who can play on the wing or down the middle, Catenacci will refine his game overseas. Now 25 years old, he failed to record a point over 12 games between the Sabres and Rangers, but the feisty one has accumulated 52 goals, 61 assists and 232 PIM over 307 AHL appearances.

