Rangers' Daniel Catenacci: In Saturday's lineup

Catenacci will be in the lineup for Saturday's matinee in Colorado.

Catenacci will get a chance to make his Rangers debut because Michael Grabner is out with the flu. The 24-year-old forward has failed to mark the scoresheet in 11 previous NHL appearances, all with the Sabres during the 2015-16 campaign.

