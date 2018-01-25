Rangers' Daniel Catenacci: Headed back to AHL

Catenacci was demoted to the team's AHL affiliate Thursday.

Catenacci has dressed for just one game this season in the NHL and has yet to tally a point despite drawing into 12 career NHL contests. He's posted better numbers in the AHL this season, but the 24-year-old seems unlikely to become a consistent contributor at the top level given his pedigree and track record thus far in his career.

